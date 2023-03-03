Andhra 'ruchulu' to tickle tastebuds of guests at GIS

From 'coconut milk kodi pulao' to 'Nellore chepala pulusu', 'Kung pao chicken' to 'vegetable kurma', 'royyala iguru' to 'kodi pulusu' and 'ragi sangati', a host of hand-picked dishes form a part of the meal menu in the two-day-long Global Investors' Summit to be held on Friday and Saturday in Visakhapatnam. Special attention has been paid to charting out the menu for the guests, special invitees and delegates participating in the GIS at Andhra University Engineering grounds.





Giving significance to the 'International Year of Millets', a dedicated millet counter, comprising finger millet cookies, millet-fig cake, millet payasam, ragi malt will be served to the delegates. While the starter menu consists of 'hara bhara kebab', 'coriander tawa fish,' 'Hong Kong prawns', among plenty of others, 'Nizami ki nazakat', 'moong dal halwa', 'Banoffee pudding with caramel sauce', 'fruit truffle' and 'paan gulkand ice cream' will be served to satiate the dessert pangs of the guests.





Accentuating the flavours of Andhra cuisine, the main course menu includes 'Andhra kodi pulao', 'ulava charu biryani', 'Nizami tarkari biryani', 'gongura royyalu', 'peethala iguru', 'guthivankaya kura', among several others. Speaking about the menu to be served to the invitees and delegates at the GIS, Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath mentioned that the menu will bring 'Andhra ruchulu' (state's flavours) to the fore. The meal menu, the minister added, will consist of delicacies from all the regions, including Rayalaseema and North Andhra.





After savouring lunch at AU Engineering grounds on Thursday, Ministers Gudivada Amarnath, Buggana Rajendranath, Adimulapu Suresh along with regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, NREDCAP chairman KK Raju suggested a few add-ons and improvisations to the menu. Apart from serving the best of delicacies to the invitees, the focus is also on performing cultural programmes. 'Kuchipudi,' 'janapadam,' 'thappataggulu,' 'garagalu,' 'kommu dance,' will be staged on the occasion.





As a part of the GIS, exclusive gifts will be presented to the delegates. Handicrafts, hand-woven saris, Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) gift hampers, Araku coffee, kalamkari-designed ceramic plates, wooden coasters, get into the gifts' list.



