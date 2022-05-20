Andhra University and GAIT ink pact

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University and GAIT (Green Artificial Intelligence Technology), a global technology company with world-class MRV (measurement, reporting, verification) technology for nature-based solutions, entered into a joint collaboration to focus on research and development into nature-based solutions, greenhouse gas emissions, sustainability projects ecological indexing, using geo informatics and remote sensing.

The MoU intends to utilise Andhra University's expertise in Geo Informatics and Remote Sensing and GAIT's technology to address existing issues with the measurement and usability of nature-based solutions. This initiative intends to establish a Centre of Excellence for developing tools and techniques for giving reliable and economical solutions for various local and global environmental management issues. Andhra University is providing physical infrastructure and expertise resources, while GAIT is providing IT and software support.

The centre will take up national level research projects and facilitate national and international consultancy services. With that, further research and development may yield desired results that could optimise nature-based solutions while providing valuable insights into the fields of geo-engineering and green projects. Dr Srinivas Kishan Anapu, CEO of GAIT Labs and alumnus of AU will act as a visiting Professor and serve on the advisory board of Andhra University College of Engineering. The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Vice Chancellor of the varsity PVGD Prasad Reddy, Registrar V Krishna Mohan and Rector K Samata on Thursday.