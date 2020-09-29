Angavastram, woolen khadi fabric now available on KVIC portal

• The online sale of masks through KVIC's e-portal www.kviconlin.gov.in/khadimask crossed 7,000 in over two-and-half months

Visakhapatnam: The traditional 'angavastram' and woolen khadi fabric now dot the e-commerce portal of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).



Ahead of Gandhi Jayanthi, KVIC ramps up its online inventory to match up to the growing demands of the consumers pan-India and cash in on the emerging e-commerce sector.

After its two-layered and three-layered cotton and silk masks becoming an instant hit among the buyers, KVIC added angavastram and woolen khadi fabric to its online inventory.

Surprisingly, in just over two-and-a-half-months, the online sale of masks through KVIC's e-portal www.kviconlin.gov. in/khadimask crossed 57,000. "Initially, the online marketing segment was launched with biodegradable, breathable and affordable khadi masks in July. The idea is to enable the artisans to reach out to the remotest part of the country through their products and enhance their livelihoods. But, based on the public demand, we started adding more to the online products. Currently, the e-market platform has 400-plus products," explains Vinai Kumar Saxena, KVIC Chairman.

With the tagline 'why videshi when you have swadeshi', the KVIC intends to make its presence felt in all the States and Union Territories through its e-commerce platform from the existing count of 32 States and Union Territories, including Andaman and Nicobar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the States that placed orders online for the KVIC products, New Delhi tops the chart. The national capital is being followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka. "Andhra Pradesh occupies the fourth place in buying KVIC's online products. Apart from the masks, there is a huge demand for the KVIC's groceries such as 'papads', honey, soaps, edible oil, pickles and haircare products that cater to all sections of buyers," elaborates Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Given the strong consumer-base that is growing steadily, KVIC targets to add 1,000 products to its online store in a month's time.