Another cyclone 'Yaas' to hit east coast

Visakhapatnam: After cyclone Tauktae leaves a trail of destruction in the West Coast, another cyclone is likely to form over Bay of Bengal.

With the variation in the sea surface temperature, weather experts say that conditions turn out to be favourable for another cyclone which gains a nomenclature 'Yaas'.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the cyclone is likely to intensify into a deep depression on May 23. Later, it is likely to cross the shores of Odisha. With the formation of a low-pressure over Bay of Bengal, IMD officials mentioned that it is likely to develop into a depression.

On May 21, southwest monsoon is likely to advance over South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal. It is likely to strengthen and deepen south-westerly winds over the region.

Other atmospheric and oceanic conditions like conductive environment for convection, sea surface temperatures are also remaining favourable for persistent cloudiness over Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of east central and South east Bay of Bengal around May 22. Hence a low-pressure area is likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east central Bengal the same day.

Gradually, it is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours. Around May 26, it is likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal-Odisha coasts.

With this, light to moderate rainfall at most places of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, heavy falls at isolated places are expected on May 22 and 23.

IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall at most places in Odisha- West Bengal followed by heavy falls at isolated places from May 25 evening.

Wind speed reaching 45-55-kmph gusting to 65-kmph is likely to prevail over Andaman sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal on May 23. It is likely to increase up to 70-kmph.

The sea condition will be very rough over south east Bay of Bengal, south Andaman and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal and Odisha coasts.