AP introduces ‘Sarathi’ online Learner’s Licence Registration test

Visakhapatnam: In a major step toward making transport services more accessible to the public, the Andhra Pradesh Transport Department introduced an online facility allowing applicants to take the Learner’s Licence Registration (LLR) test from home.

Until now, candidates applying for a learner’s licence were required to visit the Regional Transport Office in person to appear for the test. Applicants living far from transport offices often had to travel for two to three hours to complete a test that lasted just 10 minutes. To eliminate these difficulties and save time, the department introduced an online testing facility.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC), in coordination with the transport department, launched a new system called Sarathi – New Learner Licence Test. Designed to ensure that the examination process remains safe, secure and transparent, the system enables applicants to take the test remotely.

Deputy Transport Commissioner RCH Srinivas urged all applicants who want to apply for a learner’s licence to carefully follow the prescribed instructions and complete the online examination without resorting to any malpractice.

The online test can be taken only through the Safe Exam Browser (SEB), which prevents candidates from opening other websites or applications during the examination. The system also incorporates live verification and facial-matching technology to confirm the applicant's identity.

Candidates must log in using their application number, password and date of birth in the prescribed DD/MM/YYYY format. They must then follow the system's instructions. When prompted, candidates must smile five times and blink five times during the live verification process.

The system compares the candidate's live camera image with the photograph submitted during the application process. If the facial images do not match, the examination will not proceed further. Attempts to cheat by playing a pre-recorded video on a mobile phone will also be detected, resulting in automatic cancellation of the test.

Before beginning the examination, applicants must ensure that their camera, microphone, lighting and internet connection are functioning properly. They should sit in a well-lit area where their faces are clearly visible to the camera. The use of unauthorised devices and assistance from other people during the test is strictly prohibited. The examination consists of 10 questions, which must be answered within the stipulated time. Candidates can monitor the time left displayed on the examination screen.

The system also includes safeguards against impersonation. If a person other than the registered applicant appears during the examination, or if two people are detected on camera, the test will be cancelled immediately.

Deputy Transport Commissioner RCH Srinivas advised candidates to familiarise themselves with the online examination procedure and follow all instructions meticulously. He emphasised that applicants could complete the test in a hassle-free manner by ensuring their technical arrangements were in order and by answering the questions honestly.

The new initiative is expected to reduce unnecessary travel, save time and make the process of obtaining a learner’s licence more convenient, particularly for people living far from transport department offices. By combining digital accessibility with stringent verification measures, the department aims to make its services more citizen-friendly while maintaining the integrity of the examination process.