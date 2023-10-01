AP to facilitate umpteen job opportunities in AI and allied sectors

Visakhapatnam: From the present count of 5,000 jobs created in the past five years, Pulsus Group intends to create 5,000 additional jobs in the next five years under the India Business Promotion Scheme.

Sharing this with the media here on Sunday, the group’s CEO Gedela Srinubabu mentioned that of the 5,000 jobs created, 4,000 of them are women.

A series of Global Tech Summits and G20 Summits, Srinubabu said, aided in placing Visakhapatnam on the world map and helped explore possibilities of inviting relevant companies to set up their shop in the port city. “On the other hand, with an influx of graduates, it is estimated to enable a creation of 10 lakh jobs in Andhra Pradesh in the next five years. In Visakhapatnam, the objective is to create 5 lakh employment opportunities with the support of the State and Central governments,” he told the media.

Apart from IT, sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, marine industries, tourism, education, and defence collectively employ 1 lakh individuals in Visakhapatnam. “With AI taking a centre stage, Visakhapatnam is positioning itself as a leading AI-enabled IT hub, making it a favourable destination for businesses, pioneering Artificial Intelligence,” he shared.

Despite an annual influx of about 3.5 lakh graduates and post-graduates, along with 1.5 lakh fresh professionals, most of them face challenges in securing employment in Andhra Pradesh, the CEO opined, adding that this gap needs to be filled.

According to Srinubabu, Visakhapatnam is gradually becoming a preferred destination for budding professionals to embark on their career journey, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and its allied sectors.

With several global and tech summits organised across the world, Srinubabu said it aided in not just bringing out the potential of Visakhapatnam to the global limelight but also highlighting the human resources available here. “If we could attract the right companies to Visakhapatnam, connecting them with human resources will help in transforming the economic landscape of the state forward,” he explained.