AP will witness only good governance, says HM

Visakhapatnam: For the past 100 days, the Andhra Pradesh government has spearheaded people-centric policies, said home minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

At a meeting organised to mark the 100-day rule of ‘Idi manchiprabhutvam’ (this is good government) at Payakaraopeta here in Anakapalli on Friday, the home minister said the alliance government is solely focusing on people’s welfare.

“The then YSRCP government tried to skip distributing pensions, blaming it on lack of volunteers. However, the alliance government distributed 90 percent of pensions to the beneficiaries on day one with the support of the secretariat staff,” the Home Minister recalled.

In another programme marking the 100-day rule, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat said the alliance government brought the state that had slipped into darkness back to light.

“In the past 100 days, the state government did make several major decisions that the YSRCP could not take for the past five years. Land has been allotted to the new railway zone, efforts are made to help provide financial aid of Rs.500 crore to the RashtriyaIspat Nigam Limited. Also, measures are taken to bring down pollution level in Visakhapatnam, among others,” the MP shared.

Speaking about the Tirumala laddu row, the MP stated that the YSRCP is answerable as it has hurt the sentiments of the scores of people.

“The previous government not only committed unforgivable mistakes but also covered them up,” he pointed out.

Going forward, Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav assured that people are going to witness only good governance in AP.