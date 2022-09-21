AP's farming methods attract Meghalaya tribals' attention

Anakapalli: The best farming practices followed in Andhra Pradesh is drawing the attention of the farmers from other states. With a mission to absorb the organic practices, a group of 20 tribal farmers from Meghalaya to tour around Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts in AP. Among a plenty of farming methods, the Meghalaya-based farmers will study natural farming, drip irrigation and other technology practiced by the locals in the region.

On behalf of the AP government, Farmers Empowerment Corporation invited the farmers from Meghalaya to the state. They will be trained in organic farming with the collaboration of M Nittaputtu Village Tribal Farmers Producers Organisation in G Madugula mandal. The training includes field trips and hands-on lessons that would last for 20 days.

After the training, the Meghalaya farmers will not only adopt best practices but also exchange them with other farmers in their state. The team will visit various fields to pick up the best methods and learn from one another.

Sharing details with The Hans India, managing trustee of Kovel Foundation Gaduthuru Ramagopal, says, "The farmers will get trained in modern farming methods. With Andhra Pradesh achieving better results in natural farming, farmers from other regions are visiting the state to pick up best practices."