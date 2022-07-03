APSRTC offers 'Ashadam discount'

Visakhapatnam: From textile units to garment showrooms and jewellery shops, the retail showrooms will be bursting at the seams during the season.

The APSRTC, Visakhapatnam region followed suit. From July 4 to 28, the air-conditioned buses operated by the region will offer a 10 percent discount for the passengers.

With an aim to enhance the occupancy ratio (OR), the APSRTC slashed the bus fare to attract a greater number of passengers, especially to the routes that earlier had less OR.

However, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Rajamahendravaram, Kadapa are some of the destinations that have a huge demand from the region. Along with these, the APSRTC intends to increase the OR in other routes as well. "Instead of opting for unsafe transport mode, people might prefer APSRTC now as it is the safest alternative. Those travelling in the region can avail the facility that now comes with the discount," opines A. Appala Raju, Regional Manager, APSRTC, Visakha Region.

Normally, there will be a rise in the bus fares during festival time such as Sankranti, Dasara, Deepavali, summer vacation and other peak seasons. Keeping the demand in view, the private bus operators cash in on the rush and double up the charges. However, the APSRTC goes for an increase up to 30 percent in the ticket fares.

Matching up with the current competitive scenario, the APSRTC is not only rubbing shoulders with the private operators but also drawing the attention of the passengers with its discounted fares.