Assigned Lands Scam: JSP corporator demands CBI probe or inquiry by sitting HC Judge

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav informed that he will expose all the details of assigned lands looted in the name of benamis by the son of Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, he alleged that Jawahar Reddy was trying to escape after looting the assigned lands of SCs in North Andhra. About Rs 2,000 crore worth of assigned lands were registered in his follower’s name, Murthy Yadav alleged.

The JSP leader alleged that the CS conveniently utilised GO 596 issued by the State government to get the assigned lands in his and his son’s favour. He made it clear that there is no point in apologising to the Chief Secretary as demanded.

If the CS claims that he is not involved in any assigned land registration, he should go for a CBI probe to prove his innocence.

The JSP corporator asked the CS where he was after participating in the Simhachalam Chandanotsavam. “If the CS was really innocent, he should call for a CBI probe or seek an investigation with a sitting High Court judge into the assigned lands issue,” he said.

Murthy Yadav demanded that every transaction made after issuing the GO should be investigated. He informed that he will reveal the names of the tahsildars involved in the scam. He said that he will submit all the document evidence to the sitting judge if the inquiry was launched.

The corporator mentioned that the new government should conduct a comprehensive probe into the land scam and take steps to ensure that the assigned lands are handed over to the vulnerable SCs.