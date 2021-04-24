At 13, she has several awards, medals, titles to her credit

Visakhapatnam: The latest one that added to her already brimming kitty is the certificate and a medal from the India Book of Records for being a multi-faceted classical musician.

Daughter of M Surya Narayana Raju, who works as an assistant general manager in a private firm, and M Swati, international service organiser of Inner Wheel Club, Sharanya has made a mark in various fields.

A Class IX student of Delhi Public School, Anandapuram, the 13-year-old thanks her parents for grooming and helping her realise her dreams.

A recipient of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020, Sharanya had a rare opportunity not only to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also receive a personalised watch with her name and PM's signature engraved on it along with a book titled 'Exam Warriors' as a gift from the Prime Minister.

"Even in the international Children Festivals of Art and Culture, Sharanya, a recipient of 'Little Model Earth' and 'Little Miss United World' titles, highlighted Indian culture by singing Carnatic music," shares Swati. Apart from bagging the gold and silver medals in NSKAI State Karate Championship in 2018, the blue belt holder also won a gold medal in the All India Martial Arts Open Karate Championship – 2020 held online. Very recently, she also bagged a silver medal in NSKAI State Karate Championship held at Visakhapatnam.

Currently, Sharanya is learning to play the guitar and painting. She feels that life offers umpteen opportunities to succeed and the future largely depends on how an individual grabs them and makes the best out of it.