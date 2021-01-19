Attack on temples: Visakhapatnam SP urges defence squads to be alert

Visakhapatnam: In the wake of recent attacks on places of worship, Superintendent of Police of Visakhapatnam district B Krishna Rao conducted a meeting at Anakapalle, involving village defence squads comprising women police, village, ward volunteers and youth of Anakapalle division.

The SP appealed to the people to maintain religious harmony for the safety and security of the nation. He exhorted the locals not to pay heed to rumors, fake news, false information and posts circulated on social media.

Taking stock of the religious places, the SP said 24/7 surveillance was maintained in coordination with the village heads and the police personnel in the division. Surveillance is also done with the help of body-worn cameras and other technology.

Krishna Rao appealed to the people to keep a tab on any suspicious activity and intimate the same to the police with immediate effect. He also urged the public to stay vigilant, dial 100 and avail WhatsApp No: 9505200100 in case of any emergency.

Though there are sufficient number of CC cameras facilitated at places of worship, the police said, the count will be increased based on the requirement.