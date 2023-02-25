AU has become YSRCP office, alleges Ayyanna

TDP former minister and politburo member Ch Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that the Vice- Chancellor of Andhra University is acting as the YSRCP activist and turned the prestigious varsity into YSRCP office.





Speaking to the media at the TDP office here on Friday, he said the university has a great history and after the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government came to power, AU's reputation has completely deteriorated.

The senior TDP leader mentioned that if he talks about the irregularities taking place in the AU, he would get threatening calls. He alleged that the varsity had set up a special team to make such calls.

The intellectuals studying in the university have to respond when AU's reputation is being degraded, appealed the former minister. He said the YSRCP organised politics from AU during the GVMC elections.

Holding a meeting with the private educational institutions of North Andhra, the VC threatened them to vote for the YSRCP MLC candidate, Ayyanna pointed out that no other VC behaved in such a manner.

The former minister stated that he lodged complaints with the District Collector, Central and State Election Commissioner against VC Prasad Reddy. The politburo member demanded that AU VC should not be present during the MLC elections. He also appealed to the BJP at the centre to intervene in the issue.

Former MLA and south constituency in-charge Gandi Babji, State TDP general secretary Mohammad Nazir and parliamentary constituency general secretary Pasarla Prasad participated in the meeting.



