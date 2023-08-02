  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Auction for APL season 2 concludes

Conducting auction for APL Season 2 in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
x

Conducting auction for APL Season 2 in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Premier League (APL) Season 2 auction concluded here on Tuesday.Led by auctioneer Charu Sharma, the auction witnessed an...

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Premier League (APL) Season 2 auction concluded here on Tuesday.

Led by auctioneer Charu Sharma, the auction witnessed an overwhelming response with over 580 players in the official auction pool. Of them, a total of 120 players were drafted into the six competing teams, making it an exciting and competitive event.

Inaugurated by Munish Sehgall, the acting chairman of the APL Governing Council, the bidding process saw a good response. Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) SR Gopinath Reddy expressed confidence in their abilities to deliver action during the upcoming season.

A total of Rs.1.8 crore was spent collectively by the franchises to acquire players during the auction, highlighting the significance and competitiveness of the APL Season 2. APL Season 2 is scheduled to commence on August 16.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad