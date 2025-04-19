Awareness programme held on iGOT Karmayogi platform

Visakhapatnam: Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Chandrampalem Principal Goteti Ravi encouraged teachers that every employee should be aware of iGOT Karmayogi platform and the benefits it offers.

At an awareness programme organised on Friday about the integrated government online training portal customised for teachers and government employees, he said that the central government launched a special portal with an aim to enhance the performance skills of the employees.

Elaborating about the drive, Ravi stated that details of all the government employees have been registered on the portal by their respective departments and each employee needs to log in using their registered mobile number and keying in an OTP.

The process of joining the online course through iGOT Karmayogi platform was explained in detail to the teachers through a digital presentation.

Department-wise, the government intends to introduce necessary skill upgradation courses for the employees from time to time and the onus lies on the employees to complete them in a phased manner, the ZPHS Principal underlined.

This apart, Ravi said that special training in capacity building is also made available for the teachers. Based on the final evaluation of the course completed, certificates will be issued.

iGOT Karmayogi platform is a comprehensive online avenue to guide civil service officials in their capacity building journey. Going beyond a learning platform, it is also meant to serve as a solution space that includes functional hubs for online learning, competency management, career management and networking. Highlighting the benefits, Ravi said that this will enable the officials to deliver more efficiently.