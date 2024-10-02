Beach clean-up to build awareness, involve communities

Live
Visakhapatnam: To build awareness among people to maintain their environs clean, involving communities, a beach clean-up drive was organised at Tenneti Park, Visakhapatnam under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva-2024’.
Aimed at promoting cleanliness, hygiene, and environmental sustainability. During the event, employees from DCIL and local communities participated to remove waste and litter from the beach, ensuring a cleaner and healthier coastline. During the drive, the DCIL employees along with local communities worked together to clean the beach and collected approximately 200-kg of garbage, including plastic waste, debris, and others.
The effort was aimed at involving communities, raising awareness about the importance of keeping the coasts clean and promoting a culture of environmental responsibility.
The beach cleaning initiative aligns with DCIL’s ongoing efforts for a ‘swacchta abhiyan’ towards maintaining a clean environment and reducing beach pollution.
The DCIL’s beach clean-up drive conducted at Tenneti Park, Visakhapatnam saw enthusiastic participation of all the employees of DCIL, including Durgesh Kumar Dubey MD and CEO, Captain S Divakar, chief general manager, E Kiran, chief financial officer, PK Sethi, head of human resource along with other HoDs of the company. The collective effort showcased DCIL’s dedication to making a positive impact on community engagement and environmental conservation.