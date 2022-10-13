Bengaluru Cantt-Visakhapatnam special train on Oct 15

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear extra rush, Railways decided to run one-way special train between Bengaluru Cantt and Visakhapatnam.

Bengaluru Cantt–Visakhapatnam (06587) special train will leave Bengaluru Cantt on October 15 at 3.50 pm and reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 11 am. The train will halt at Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot and Duvvada between Bengaluru Cantt–Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, owing to non–interlocking works in Gajjela Konda-Tarlupadu section of Guntur division, the stoppage of some of the trains has been eliminated at Markapur Road.

Bhubaneswar–KSR Bengaluru City Prasanthi Express (18463) leaving Bhubaneswar on October 17 and 18 will not stop at Markapur Road.

Similarly, KSR Bengaluru city–Bhubaneswar Prasanthi Express (18464) leaving KSR Bengaluru on October 17 and 18 will not stop at Markapur Road.

Shalimar– Vasco da Gama Amaravati Express (18047) leaving Shalimar on October 16 and 17 will not stop at Markapur Road

Likewise, Vasco da Gama–Shalimar Amaravati Express (18048) leaving Vasco da Gama on October 18 will not stop at Markapur Road. Passengers are requested to make note of changes.