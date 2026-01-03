Best drivers, technicians receive awards

Visakhapatnam: ADCP (Traffic) Praveen Kumar stressed that people should adhere to traffic rules as they are meant for their own benefit and suggested RTC drivers not to drive under the influence of alcohol.

Honouring best drivers and technicians and presenting awards to them in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the ADCP mentioned that safety of passengers should be prioritised while on the drive. “Instead of halting the bus at various points, the drivers should stop at the designated bus stops to avoid traffic disruptions,” he suggested. Further, the ADCP called for increased awareness about traffic safety and a minute negligence might lead to a huge risk.

Stressing on maintaining buses at regular intervals, APSRTC Regional Manager, Visakhapatnam B Appala Naidu exhorted the drivers to take measures to control vehicular pollution emanating from the buses.

After the introduction of ‘Stree Shakti’ free bus service in the State, Appala Naidu stated that scores of women have been availing the service extensively. “This has further increased the responsibility of the drivers and conductors,” he said.

Later, best drivers and technicians were given awards on the occasion.

APSRTC deputy mechanical engineer A Gangadhar Rao, depot managers Uma Maheswara Reddy, A Mani Madhuri, officials from RTA and police were present.