Bhogapuram: Save AP from curse Chandrababu Naidu

Bhogapuram (Vizianagaram) : TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said that time had come for people to give a serious thought and take a vow to send this government out of power. “You have suffered a lot in the last five years. Just bear with it for another 100 days and you will get a chance to vent your anger. Use your vote power and dump this government,” he said.

“The state is facing a big curse. Do not repeat the mistake you committed in 2014. During my 40 years of political career I have never seen such a chief minister. It is even difficult to explain his character. Psycho is a very small expression,” he quipped.

Naidu said the last five years were full of destructive activities. Jagan had begged for one chance and has pushed the state 30 years behind. He said he fully agrees with what Pawan had said, “Make AP YSRCP Mukt state”. “It is now or never a chance for the people of the state. Anyone who destroys the state should not be tolerated,” Naidu said.

Referring to Amaravati, he said it has been ruined because of Jagan’s vindictive attitude. He came with three capital formulas but no part of the state has been developed. Rishi Konda in Visakhapatnam has been destroyed, lands in Vizag grabbed by YSRCP leaders. The government failed to complete Polavaram which should have become operational by 2020. Similarly, the Bhogapuram airport for which he had laid the foundation has remained where it was.

If TDP were in power it would have been ready by 2020. He also did nothing to get special category status or railway zone, Naidu added.

He said the YSRCP government has destroyed Education, Industries, Irrigation and Roads. In fact there is no sector which is doing well. Only sand and liquor mafia were thriving and a peaceful city Visakhapatnam has been converted into a ganja capital.