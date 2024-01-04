Live
Bhuvaneswari consoles families of deceased TDP activists
Assures full support to them
Vizianagaram : Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, conducted a tour of Vizianagaram district on Wednesday and interacted with people and party cadres.
She was welcomed in a grand manner by the TDP workers on the outskirts of the city and brought to the city in a big rally. She visited the families of TDP supporters and sympathisers who died after they were upset over the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case.
In a bid to console the families of the deceased party activists, Bhuvaneswari had earlier started ‘Nijam Gelavali’ Bus Yatra in Chittoor district. However, the programme was halted after Naidu secured bail and was released from the Central prison in Rajamahendravram.
On resuming the Nijam Gelavali Bus Yatra, Bhuvaneswari visited the family of party activist Korada Apparao in the 29th ward here and consoled the family members. Later, she handed over a cheque worth Rs3 lakh to the family and assured that the family will be provided a house once the TDP returns to power in the State.
Bhuvaneswari also visited the home of M Paidaiah of Perumalli village in Terlam mandal. She paid tributes to the portrait of the deceased party activist and interacted with the family members. She then gave a cheque for Rs three lakh to the family.
The family members explained to her how they were struggling after the demise of the family head. Bhuvaneswari promised that the coming TDP government will definitely sanction the house to the family. Later she went to Cheekatipeta in Terlam mandal and consoled the family of G Apparao. Large number of party workers and supporters accompanied her during the tour and raised slogans hailing TDP and party supremo Chandrababu Naidu.