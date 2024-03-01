Bhuvaneswari urges youth to cast their vote judiciously

Anakapalli: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari alleged that the YSRCP government has been attacking those who are bringing the failures of the government to the fore and Naidu is no exception to it. As a part of the ‘nijam gelavali’ campaign, she visited villages in Anakapalli district on Thursday and interacted with the family members of party workers who passed away due to shock when Naidu was placed behind the bars.

Expressing concern over the state’s development, Bhuvaneswari said Andhra Pradesh stepped years back as no progress is witnessed in the past five years. “Youths were deprived of jobs, crime rate has gone up and smuggling of sand and cannabis has touched all-time high,” Bhuvaneswari worried, exhorting people to exercise their franchise judiciously to end YSRCP’s rule and not to get carried away by the false assurances.

About the decentralised government, Bhuvaneswari mentioned that even as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed three capitals, he failed to build even one. As part of her tour, Bhuvaneswari visited villages in Elamanchili and Chodavaram. Apart from discussing with the party cadre, she interacted with schoolchildren and travelled in a school bus.