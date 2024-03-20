Bilateral Tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance, Disaster Relief commences

Visakhapatnam: The Bilateral Tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Amphibious Exercise between India and US, Tiger Triumph, commenced on Tuesday onboard INS Jalashwa.

The exercise represents the robust strategic partnership between both the countries and aims to share best practices and standard operating procedures in undertaking multinational HADR operations. The harbour phase of the exercise is scheduled at Visakhapatnam till March 25. It would include pre-sail discussions, subject matter expert exchange on professional subjects and deliberations on planning and execution procedures of various tasks.

Friendly sports events are also scheduled to further enhance camaraderie between the participating armed forces personnel of both the nations.

The sea phase of the exercise is scheduled from March 26 to March 31. Units of both the countries would set up a joint command and control centre and a joint relief and medical camp.A planning and coordination exercise would concurrently be undertaken to discuss and refine a SOP to enable rapid and smooth coordination between forces of both the countries.

The participating units from the Indian Navy include a landing platform dock, landing ship tanks (large) along with their integral landing crafts and helicopters, guided missile frigate and long range maritime reconnaissance aircraft.

The Indian Army would be represented by one infantry battalion group, including mechanised forces. The Indian Air Force would deploy medium lift aircraft, transport helicopters and a rapid action medical team (RAMT).

Additionally, the special ops forces from all the three services will also participate in the exercise.

The US Task Force would comprise a US navy landing platform dock, including its integral landing craft air cushions and helicopters, a destroyer, maritime reconnaissance and medium lift aircraft, and also, US Marines.

The US is represented by Ambassador Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India, Rear Admiral Joaquin J Martinez de Pinillos, Reserve Vice Commander US Seventh Fleet and Captain Michel C Brandt, Commanding Officer USS Somerset.

The Indian Navy is represented by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankar Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet and Capt Sandeep Biswal, Commanding Officer INS

Jalashwa.