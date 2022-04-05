BJP alleges neglect of north AP by YSRCP govt

Visakhapatnam: BJP leaders will visit north Andhra districts to take stock of the pending irrigation projects from April 7 to 9, said BJP state president Somu Veerraju.

Named 'Uttarandhra Jana Poru Yatra', the programme will be launched by the BJP national general secretary D Purandeswari. BJP leader Sunil Deodhar and MP G V L Narasimha Rao will take part in the yatra. The leaders released the poster of 'Uttarandhra Jana Poru Yatra.'

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Somu Veerraju said the Central government was allocating funds continuously to Polavaram project. He wondered why the discussion is only on Polavaram and why the state government was not able to complete the rest of the projects in north Andhra.

Veerraju said a public agitation would be taken out in Uttarandhra to mount pressure on the YSRCP government. He accused the state government of being negligent towards the development of north Andhra and Rayalaseema districts.

Instead of spending huge funds on the vehicles in Rayalaseema region, Veerraju pointed out it would have been better if the state government could have spent on the projects in north Andhra. This, he opined, would have yielded better results on five lakh acre of crops in the region. He said that the state government was not able to prioritise. The state BJP president declared that the BJP's goal is to make 'Uttarandhra the best region in the state'. While the YSRCP government is campaigning only 'Navaratnas' (nine) as welfare schemes, the BJP is implementing hundreds of schemes across the country.

"The state has no right to use the word 'welfare'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a right to mention it because he is implementing many schemes even in AP," he added.

He alleged that the funds of the Central government were being diverted in the state.

Veerraju announced that flexis and posters will be set up at every Jagananna Colony replacing it with 'Modi Anna Colony'.

He said 60 per cent of the funds were given to 'YSR Talli-Bidda Express' vehicles by the Union government.

MLC P V N Madhav said 10 projects should be completed to develop Uttarandhra. He said there was a need to link 10 rivers and 10 ponds in north Andhra for the benefit of the farmers.

BJP state vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju, city BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati, among others were present.