BJP demands opening of MSME head office in Autonagar

Visakhapatnam: Gajuwaka BJP convener Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao appealed to BJP state president and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari to open a MSME head office and appoint a director for it at Gajuwaka Autonagar.

The BJP convener met Purandeswari and submitted a memorandum to look into it at the earliest. Further, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thousands of crores of rupees have been allocated for the development of micro, small and medium industries. However, owing to the negligence of the previous YSRCP government, Narasinga Rao said that the Autonagar MSME office remained non-functional for the past two years. He requested the BJP state chief to develop clusters and provide employment opportunities to the unemployed through the platform.

Responding to it positively, Purandeswari assured that she would bring the issue to the notice of the Union Minister and consider steps to address the problem.