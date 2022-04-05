BJP govt draws flak for increasing fuel prices

Visakhapatnam: The BJP-led NDA government was increasing prices by day and imposing financial burden on the common man, said CITU greater Visakhapatnam general secretary R K S V Kumar.

Opposing the fuel prices hike here on Monday, the CITU staged a protest with auto- rickshaw drivers and construction workers at Isuka Thota petrol bunk.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said within the last 12 days, Rs 10 was increased on fuel and Rs 50 on LPG gas cylinder.

He said that when Modi came to power, gas subsidies used to be deposited in the bank but now the gas has reached Rs 1,050 and not even one rupee is given as a subsidy.

"Our neighbouring states reduced VAT of Rs 9 and gave relief to the people. But in our state, prices are only increasing, adding burden to the common man," he pointed out.

The CITU greater Visakhapatnam general secretary said due to the pandemic, people have already lost their jobs and income and imposing taxes on them was not appropriate.

He warned that they will fight on a large scale until the inflated petrol, diesel and gas prices are reduced.

Auto-rickshaw union secretary K Satyanarayana, CITU leaders Kumaramangalam and G Appalaraju, Auto rickshaw and construction workers took part in the protest.