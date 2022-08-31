BJP plans to bring out a vision paper 'Vizag 2030'

Visakhapatnam: BJP Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao said Visakhapatnam would be developed by the BJP as a part of its holistic vision document 'Vizag 2030'.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the MP said Vizag did not witness any development in the software sector. "The city is in the same stage as it was earlier. The BJP has all the ability to develop into a software hub," asserted the MP.

Even in terms of development of the port city, the Union government is playing a larger role and the state government is contributing towards it just for the namesake, pointed out the MP.

Soon, a route map would be charted out to fight against the 'anti-people' policies of the state government. A document would be prepared on how to tap the potential of various sectors, including education, defence, medical, IT, tourism, environment, industries and infrastructure in Visakhapatnam.

On the state government, the MP alleged that a number of projects are getting delayed as the state government is not evincing any interest in pursuing them. "If the state government is seriously concerned about the completion of the projects, they could still be done if Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy could forward a letter to the Union finance minister," Narasimha Rao said.

In future, the MP said, the BJP would take the lead to ensure completion of the pending projects across North Andhra. "Although Andhra Pradesh falls in the last position as far as development is concerned, it tops in sedition cases," the MP pointed out.

Among others, BJP state vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati were present.