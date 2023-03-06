Botcha unveils a book on 'Communicative English'

Andhra Pradesh government is taking all measures to increase the proficiency of English language among students by introducing English medium in schools, said Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana.





Unveiling a book 'Communicative English' in Visakhapatnam, the minister said English is a universal language and it is necessary for all the students to learn. Further, he stated that every student studying in government schools would be able to excel in English language.





Speaking on this occasion, the author of the book, language skills expert Kuriti Chandrasekhar mentioned that he worked hard for 20 years to prepare a psychological method called 21x 5 to bring out the book. He said the book would be useful for those who want to improve their English language. Representatives of educational institutions M Sasibhushan and S Ramakrishna, Life skills experts D Jaitley were present.



