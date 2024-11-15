  • Menu
Bringing joy to MPP schoolchildren

Visakhapatnam: As part of the Children’s Day celebrations, the Rotary Club Vizag Couples (RCVC) Youth Services team in association with the Sun International rotractors brought smiles on the faces of those studying at Mandal Parishad Primary School at Gudlavanipalem, Chinagadili Mandal on Thursday.

As many as 50 students took part in the cake-cutting ceremony and received school bags, lunch boxes, etc as gifts on the occasion. This apart, the students were treated to entertainment activities, including a host of games and dance competitions. RCVC Youth Services directors Asha Jasti and Karuna, president Dharmendra, secretary Sravani mentioned that to provide better infrastructure to the students, new toilets will be constructed at the campus. Club members Avanthi, Sridevi and Alekhya also took part in the celebrations.

