Can Akhila Priya overcome conflicts at home & in party?

Allagadda (Nandyal district) : Internal differences among the leaders of TDP have become a major hurdle in deciding the candidate for Allagadda Assembly constituency.

Allagadda constituency has been making the news for quite some time due to the rivalry between former Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and senior leaderAV Subba Reddy. The notable point here is that both these two leaders belong to TDP.

Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu gave the constituency responsibilities to Akhila Priya, which is her homeconstituency. Shouldering the responsibility, Akhila Priya has been relentlessly striving to win the heartsof the voters.

Chandrababu’s public meeting ‘Ra Kadali Ra’held recently in Allagadda has filled new josh in party cadres. With the grandsuccess of the meeting, she became confident of winning the seat. Though Akhila Priya has succeeded in making the meeting a big success but facing opposition from party leaders and voters.

‘Ra Kadali Ra’ is not a personal meeting and it is of the party and every leader of the party needs to be invited.But a reliable source has stated thatAkhila Priya instead of inviting AV Subba Reddy, told him not to attend themeeting. Even Jana Sena Party (JSP) constituency in-charge Erigala RamaPulla Reddy was not invited, despite party having alliance withJSP.

This the party leaderswere unable to digest. If the issue is not resolved, it could impact the party image and may help the rival party.

It is a known factor that Akhila Priya is having disputes within the family members.She is having a bitter rivalry with her cousin brother Bhuma Kishore Reddy,who is representing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

When The Hans India contacted Akhila Priya, she expressed confidence of winningthe seat amid much rivalry from these party leaders. She said she is having faith in the voters and they will certainlystand by her and support her. “I don’t need any support from anyone,and I am not expecting from them”. When asked if she was confident thatthe party would give a ticket to her, she said she was certain about it.

When asked senior leader AV Subba Reddy whether he is expecting ticket, Subba Reddy said, “Naturally I am alsoexpecting the ticket. But it is in the hands of the party high command todecide as changes are possible even in the last moment.

Subba Reddy said hehas a strong cadre in Allagadda and he will winwith thumping majority if ticket is given to him. Answering to a question whether he will support Akhila Priya and work for her if her candidature is confirmed, Subba Reddy clarified, “I haveclearly said to Naidu under any circumstances I won’t work for her”.But I will work for the victory of Bhuma Kishore Reddy if he was given theticket.

Subba Reddy said that under ay circumstances there is no way for Akhila to win the election. Almost all the leaders of JSP, BJP including voters are against her, he added.