Central unions to fight against Visakhapatnam Steel Plant sale

New Delhi: Central trade unions announced that they would resist privatisation of Visakha Steel Plant (VSP) tooth and nail in Visakhapatnam. Leaders of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), AIKS (All India Kisan Sabha) and All India Agriculture Workers Union (AIAWU) addressed a press conference at Andhra Bhavan here on Monday. CITU general secretary Tapan Sen said they had succeeded in thwarting the attempt by the Centre earlier to sell the strategic steel industry and they would fight now to save the property of the people.

They said they will visit the Vizag to carry on their fight for the plant. Pointing out that the Centre had not so far allotted captive mines for the VSP, Tapan Sen said it was the responsibility of the Centre to allot mines and see the plant earn profits.

AIAWU general secretary B Venkat said alleged that the NDA government was trying to privatise the plant showing temporary losses as an excuse. He said that the VSP was not the product anyone's mercy but a fruit of long and arduous struggles of the Andhra Pradesh people. Blaming the Centre for the losses on the Centre's apathy, he said the responsibility of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to protect the steel plant. He wondered why Jagan was not taking initiative in this direction by joining hands with other political parties.

AIKS general secretary Vijoo Krishnan said they would take part in protests in Vizag against the sale of steel pant, which he noted was the result of long struggles by the people.