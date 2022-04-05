Centre goes ahead with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant sale

Visakhapatnam: Despite the Ukku stir that continues for the past 418 days against the strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), the Union government is, however, marching forward with the privatisation of the plant. Along with the withdrawal of the privatisation move, Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) has put forward certain demands such as allotment of captive mines to the plant and waiving interest on loans.

However, turning a deaf ear to their pleas, the Centre went ahead with the cancellation of Rabodih coal mines which were earlier allotted to Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL). With this, the trade unions lashed out at the BJP-led NDA government. They allege that the Union government is deliberately cancelling the coal mines and pushing the company into losses.

As a part of expediting the privatisation proposal, a Transaction Advisory Committee and a Legal Advisory Committee were set up in Delhi. Further, they have also set timelines for inviting the bids.The VSP employees' union representatives express concern over the Union government's steps that are being accelerated to sell the VSP. "It is learnt that the finalisation of the bids will be known by the end of the day.

As trade union leaders, we will not allow any private player to come forward to buy the VSP," asserts J Ayodhra Ram, convener of VUPPC on Tuesday.Sharing his opinion, chairman of VUPPC Ch Narasinga Rao says, "The cancellation of the coal mines is nothing but sabotage of the RINL. At any cost, we will not be allowing the strategic sale to take place and will continue to fight until the decision withdrawn."

The committee members, trade union representatives are now planning to decide on the next course of action. They mention that they are going to take their stir forward by garnering support from various quarters.