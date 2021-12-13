Centre urged to withdraw decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) activists and leaders took part in a day-long fast at Kurmannapalem here expressing solidarity with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan's agitation on Sunday.



Speaking on the occasion, JSP leaders said they would extend support to the movement till the Central government withdraws its decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).They criticised the State government for not setting up an all-party delegation so far despite the proposal made by the JSP chief. The JSP leaders said it showed a lack of transparency in the government.

The JSP leaders assured that the party would extend support to take the Ukku stir forward.

Jana Sena Party activists K Kanaka Raju, K Srinu, Murali, Somasekhar, Govind Bhaskar, women activists Rama Lakshmi, Shalini and Anuradha participated in the protest.