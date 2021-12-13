  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Centre urged to withdraw decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Jana Sena Party activists taking part in a one-day fast at Kurmannapalem in Visakhapatnam on Sunday
x

Jana Sena Party activists taking part in a one-day fast at Kurmannapalem in Visakhapatnam on Sunday 

Highlights

JSP activists take part in a day’s fast expressing solidarity with party chief Pawan Kalyan

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) activists and leaders took part in a day-long fast at Kurmannapalem here expressing solidarity with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan's agitation on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, JSP leaders said they would extend support to the movement till the Central government withdraws its decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).They criticised the State government for not setting up an all-party delegation so far despite the proposal made by the JSP chief. The JSP leaders said it showed a lack of transparency in the government.

The JSP leaders assured that the party would extend support to take the Ukku stir forward.

Jana Sena Party activists K Kanaka Raju, K Srinu, Murali, Somasekhar, Govind Bhaskar, women activists Rama Lakshmi, Shalini and Anuradha participated in the protest.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X