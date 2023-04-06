Chandrababu Naidu is North Andhra traitor: IT Minister

Visakhapatnam: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as 'North Andhra traitor' who obstructed the development of the region in every step he took.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, the minister stated that during the TDP regime, the state did not witness any development. He pointed out that before the elections, it is Naidu's quality to show more affection towards Uttarandra people.

The minister alleged that the construction of a state guesthouse building was stopped by the TDP and the party supporters registered cases against the three capitals. It obstructed the development of Visakhapatnam, he added. "Can Naidu tell what he did to Uttarandhra during his 14 years of TDP rule?" asked Amarnath.

Talking about Hudhud cyclone, the minister alleged that Naidu stole land records of Visakhapatnam. He said after the YSRCP government came to power, 400 acres of occupied lands were taken back. Further, the IT Minister mentioned that the AP government spent Rs 157 crore for the development of Visakhapatnam during the Global Investors' Summit, but the Centre did not give a single penny for the summit.

The YSRCP is announcing that it would contest in 175 constituencies whereas the TDP is not keen on contesting in all the constituencies of the state, Amarnath said, questioning the TDP why the party could not contest in all the constituencies. .

Talking about Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan's visit to Delhi, the minister said that the trip was scripted by Chandrababu Naidu. "As the alliance between BJP and JSP is on shaky grounds, TDP looks forward to ally with the JSP," the minister pointed out.