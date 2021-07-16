Chittivalasa Jute Mill workers demand settlement of dues

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao has directed Chittivalasa Jute Mill management to settle the pending dues to the workers with immediate effect.

At a meeting conducted in his presence with the company's management and workers, the workers' unions brought the issue to the notice of the minister that the factory had not settled their long-pending dues and demands.

The company representatives said that Rs 32 crore was settled for 4,273 employees and the rest would be settled soon. However, the major demand of the workers was to provide Rs 5,000 as compensation to the spouse of the workers who died on duty.

In the 2019 agreement, the workers had to settle all the dues. Their gratuity, PF and pension had to be settled. There were several demands that remained unmet by the management, the workers pointed out. The jute mill management said the rest of the pending payments will be cleared before August 15. Responding to it, the minister mentioned that any further delay will not be tolerated in solving the workers problems.