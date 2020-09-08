Chittivalasa Jute Mill workers to receive compensation

Visakhapatnam: Chittivalasa Jute Mill workers will get Rs 25 crore as compensation, Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said here on Tuesday.



Addressing a media conference, the Minister said the compensation will be paid in three phases wherein Rs 11 crore will be paid in October, Rs seven crore in November and another Rs seven crore in December.

Similarly, 694 casual workers will be paid Rs 25,000 each, the Minister said and added that about 6,500 workers will be benefitted with the decision.

District Collector V Vinay Chand said the jute mill problem was resolved amicably. Among others, Assistant Labour Commissioner Sambasiva Rao, Jute Mill owner KK Bajoria were present.