Chittoor: Coordination among BLOs & BLAs stressed

Chittoor : District Electoral Roll Observer Pola Bhaskar stressed that coordination among booth-level officers and agents is a must for resolving the disputes in the electoral roll at booth-level. The representatives of recognised political parties should take initiative for appointing booth-level agents at the earliest, he added.

Attending the special summary revision review meeting held at the Collectorate here on Friday, as a chief guest, he reiterated that all the eligible youth should be enrolled as voters. Wide publicity should be given for voters’ enrolment drive. He stressed that all the disputes of enrolment of voters should be resolved with the prior consent of the representatives of political parties.

District Collector S Shan Mohan said that hectic efforts are being made to draft errorless voters lists. At present, there are 15,49,152 voters in the district, including 7,63,991 men and 7,81,877 women. There are 3,886 service voters in the purview of 1,772 polling stations. About 176 supervisors, 422 VROs, 74 VRAs and 1,025 Sachivalayam staff would be deployed, the Collector informed. Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, district revenue officer Sivaiah and others were present.