Chittoor: Cops told to focus on problematic polling centres

Chittoor : District Collector Sagili Shan Mohan directed the police officials to lay special focus on the problematic polling stations in the district. Reviewing the communication plan and other aspects with revenue and police officials at the Collectorate on Friday, he informed that revenue officials have inspected all polling centres to check whether all the basic amenities are there and took steps to fill the gaps. They even examined the bus facilities to various centres.

Now, the police department has to concentrate on problematic polling centres to take the required steps well in time. There are 1,762 polling centres in Chittoor district situated at 1,266 locations. He told the officials to take care of those centres with communication network issues to ensure all information to reach the district headquarters on the polling day for which revenue and police officials have to work in tandem.

Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, Additional SP Ariphulla, Kuppam and Palamaner RDOs Srinivasulu and Manoj Reddy, Chittoor special branch DSP Sudhakar Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.