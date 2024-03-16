Chittoor: TDP alliance holds meeting in Jarrimadugu

Chittoor : A joint meeting of the leaders of TDP, JSP and BJP alliance was held at Jerrimadugu village of Thotapalli panchayat in Chittoor rural on Friday. Speaking at the meeting, alliance candidate for Chittoor Assembly Gurajala Jagan Mohan Naidu of TDP stated that there is lot of discontent among the people against the YSRCP government.

He said that by working unitedly, the alliance can defeat the corrupt YSRCP.

Thoppatupalli sarpanch Munirathnam, Chittoor MP candidate Vara Prasad, former MLA CK Babu, former MLC Dorababu, Chennakesava Naidu, CK Rajan, Chaitanya, Dayaram, Yaswanth and others were present.