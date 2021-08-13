CM betrayed youth, says TNSF

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam east constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said the Indian youth has the capabilities to be global human resources.

Marking the International Youth Day here on Thursday, the MLA said the youth will have a better future if they utilise the resources available in the country. Speaking on the occasion, Telugu Nadu Students' Federation (TNSF) state president MV Pranav Gopal alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy betrayed the youth of Andhra Pradesh by announcing that he would bring in a job revolution for them. He further alleged that the Chief Minister was paving way for the 'suicides' instead of providing a bright future for the youth as promised.

Later, a rally was conducted by the TNSF in the city by raising slogans 'Ma jabulu ekkada Jagan'.