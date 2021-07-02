CM Jagan committed to building houses for poor: Minister Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Tourism minister M Srinivasa Rao said on Thursday that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to build houses for every eligible poor across the state.

Taking part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of the YSR Jagananna Colony at Gurrampalem layout, Pendurthi constituency, the minister said 454 plots were formed in 11 acres for which water connection has been given at Rs 8.13 lakh, electrification at Rs 89.6 lakh and site levelling was done at Rs 17.94 lakh. The grounding exercise will be done for 100 houses in the colony, he mentioned.

Speaking on the occasion, collector V Vinay Chand said the mega grounding of the second phase of YSR Jagananna Colonies in the district will continue on July 1, 3 and 4.

The collector asked the beneficiaries to focus on getting the houses constructed at the earliest. The government is sourcing 20 tonnes of sand at free of cost for the beneficiaries and the other material is also made available for the project, he added.

Electrification, sanitation, roads and Anganwadi centres will be provided in every colony.

Pendurthi MLA A Adeep Raj said 32,000 people will get permanent housing in the constituency.

Joint collector M Venugopal Reddy said the government was bearing the cost of sand by fetching the same from Srikakulam and East Godavari districts.

Housing PD Srinivas, constituency special officer Hemalatha, among others were present.