CM Jagan takes part in 'Varshika Mahotsavam' of Sarada Peetham

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in 'Varshika Mahotsavam' of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham that commenced at Chinamushidiwada on Wednesday. Vedic chants, drums and cymbals reverberated all along the premises as 'homam', 'arati' and elaborate puja were performed on the day-one of the mahotsavam. Goddess Raja Shyamala was decked up as 'Vana Durga' on the occasion.

Spending close to two hours, the Chief Minister took part in Raja Shyamala yagam performed by a group of 80 priests. Later, he participated in the puja performed at Vijaya Ganapati, Vana Durga and Sankaracharya temples under the supervision of its chief pontiff Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi Swami. The chief pontiff appealed to the Chief Minister to arrange a Dharmika Parishad and call for a meeting with seers of various peethams to help address the issues pertaining to the endowments department.

Later, Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with the students of Veda. They could hardly contain their excitement when they posed for a selfie with the Chief Minister. He expressed happiness over participating in the rituals that aimed at global wellbeing and protecting the country.

Junior pontiff of the peetham Swathmanandendra Swami and priests along with others were seen performing rituals at the venue.