CM Jagan taking credit for Central schemes, says GVL Narasimha Rao

Visakhapatnam: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is implementing a number of welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is sticking his image on Central schemes and taking credit for them, alleged Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao.

Holding a meeting with the beneficiaries of schemes doled out by the Central government here on Saturday, he said the Union government was providing many schemes such as houses to the poor, toilet to each household, free vaccinations during Covid-19, free rice DISTRIBUTION and water tap connection to each household.

GVL instructed the party activists to make the public aware of the Union government’s schemes and educate them on the same. He appealed to the beneficiaries to give credit to the PM for the welfare schemes introduced by him. Further, the MP mentioned that the Union government has allotted several projects in the state related to education and medical sectors. He alleged that the YSRCP government failed to allot required lands to a number of projects.

Gajuwaka constituency convener Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao said the BJP would give a tough fight in the ensuing elections. During the programme, beneficiaries thanked the Prime Minister for launching welfare schemes to the needy.

BJP leaders D Krishna Raju, Sasidharan Pillai, Somasekhar and Bonda Ellaji participated in the programme.