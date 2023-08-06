CM to administer from Vizag soon: Mayor

Visakhapatnam: The State government is keen on developing Visakhapatnam on all fronts and steps have been accelerated towards this direction, mentioned Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari.

Laying foundation stones for a host of development works in Visakhapatnam south and Gajuwaka constituencies here on Saturday, the Mayor along with south constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and ward corporator B Vasanta Lakshmi initiated construction of CC roads and CC drains at a cost of Rs 42.36 lakh.

Steps have been considered to make Visakhapatnam a beautiful city under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the CM would administrate from Visakhapatnam soon which would be developed further and a number of youth will get employment opportunities, the Mayor said.

Speaking on the occasion, Hari Venkata Kumari stated that efforts were being made to create infrastructure in every ward that falls under the limits of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

She mentioned that many development projects have already been undertaken in the 33rd ward, and, currently, development works worth Rs 42.36 lakh would begin soon.

In addition, the Mayor along with Gajuwaka MLA T Nagireddy and ward corporator Gandham Srinivas laid the foundation stone for a number of development works at a cost of around Rs 2.74 crore.

In Gajuwaka alone, works would be undertaken at Dairy Colony, HB Colony and Pedagantyada HB Colony Park, she informed.

South constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar said the aim of the Chief Minister was to develop every ward without any political affiliation. He reiterated that the YSRCP government is giving equal importance to development and welfare of the people.

Gajuwaka MLA Nagireddy said Visakhapatnam will soon become the administrative capital, and special attention would be paid to each ward in Gajuwaka constituency development.