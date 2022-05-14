CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's remarks against Opposition draw flak

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretary Tammireddy Shiv Sankar said the language used by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was objectionable.

Responding to the remarks made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Fishermen's programme in Mummidivaram, the JSP leader said the CM referred to the Opposition leaders as 'Rashtra drohulu', 'Desa drohulu'. It means traitors of the state and the country which is highly objectionable.

At a media conference organised here on Saturday, the JSP leaders said as per the constitution of India, the Opposition and media were the two pillars of the constitution and how can the CM refer to them as traitors? they pointed out. "I guess the CM is experiencing fever and associated symptoms ever since JSP chief Pawan Kalyan initiated 'Koulu Rythu Bharosa Yatra," Shiv Shankar added.

The JSP general secretary advised the CM not to read the script verbatim written by others and get the right information before making any remarks.

JSP general secretary Bolisetti Satyanarayana said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy started his party for Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party but eventually cheated the farmers. Instead, he suggested that there was a need to change the party's name as 'Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Drohula Party.'

JSP political affairs committee member Kona Tatarao, other leaders Pasupuleti Usha Kiran, P Bhaskar and G Apparao were present in the conference.