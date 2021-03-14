CM YS Jagan will rule the State for next 25 years: Vijayasai Reddy

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to rule the State for the next 25 years, Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy said following the resounding victory of the ruling YSRCP in the municipal polls.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, the MP said the outcome of the civic polls across the State is an indication of the people's wish to opt for Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule. Agreeing that the YSRCP did not fare well in some wards in Visakhapatnam, including Pendurthi, Gajuwaka constituency, Bheemli and South constituency, the MP mentioned that there is a need to analyse the gaps and work towards bridging them.

The MP reiterated that nobody can stop YSRCP's growth. "Neither TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu nor State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar can dissuade people from extending their support to the ruling party that works for the upliftment of the poor," Vijayasai Reddy said. "Earlier, the TDP chief had alleged that the election results were impacted by the EVM tampering. I wonder who Naidu will blame for the civic poll results now," the MP pointed out.

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said after 20 months of ruling, close to 98 per cent of voters adored the Chief Minister's administration and the outcome of the civic polls mirrors their admiration for Jagan Mohan Reddy. "People have pressed the reject button thrice for the TDP. With this, people also expressed their acceptance for Visakhapatnam to become executive capital," he added.

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, Anakapalle MLA G Amarnath, KK Raju and other party leaders took part in the media conference.