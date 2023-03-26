  • Menu
CMD of RINL releases annual training calendar
CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt releasing annual training calendar in Visakhapatnam on Saturday


Visakhapatnam: CMD of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited Atul Bhatt released 'annual training calendar: 2023-24' here on Saturday. Along with it, the course objectives and contents of the training programmes were released in virtual mode. Appreciating the efforts of the team in bringing out the comprehensive annual training plan, the CMD encouraged the personnel to utilise the training courses, which are derived through meticulous study of organisation's training needs and recommendations made by the Training Advisory Committee.


The training calendar is a ready reckoner of various training programmes in the areas of skill development, technology, computer and safety and health for enhancement of skill and knowledge of employees during the entire year in an organised way. G Gandhi, CGM (HR)-CS and N Bhanu, GM (Training) HoD and officers of L&DC attended.


