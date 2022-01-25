Colony residents ask for fogging at regular intervals

Visakhapatnam: Narendra Nagar is located close to National Highway-16 at Marripalem. Despite the presence of basic amenities, some of the issues continue to bother the residents of the neighbourhood.



A storm water drain that runs along the colony road remains open and without a complete concrete structure. Parts of the drain are not only sewage-blocked, but also have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

To overcome this problem, the residents demand frequent fogging in the colony. This apart, there are other issues that bother the people in the area which requires a budget allocation.

Earlier, a community hall was built with the support of MPLADS funds when T Subbarami Reddy was the MP. However, the building has now been converted into a ward secretariat and the officials concerned assured a community building built later in the same premises. About Rs50 lakh was sanctioned for the development of the community building. "But till now, it is yet to be set up. We lost the existing community hall and the new one is yet to take shape," says V Nageswara Rao, a president of Narendra Nagar AbhyudayaSevaSangham.

A part of the burial ground which is adjacent to the colony collapsed due to the recent rains. "The repair work has been estimated to cost around Rs.85 lakh. Already, the proposal has been forwarded to North constituency in-charge KK Raju and ward corporator Barkat Ali who have personally visited the colony before drafting the estimation," says R Satyanarayana, a resident.

Food Corporation of India godowns are located in a corner of the neighbourhood. Its boundary wall is in a very bad shape. Colony people say that repair works are required for this wall as well it is likely to fall off anytime.

Sri Varasidhi Vinayaka Sri Sita Rama Lakshmana AbhayaVeeranjineya Sri Shirdi Saibaba temple built by the colony residents and the place is where spiritual gatherings happen on a regular basis. With the support of the funds contributed by Satyanarayana, the construction of 'gopuram' at the temple is taken up.

Though the colony was formed much early, Narendra Nagar started witnessing signs of development from 1980. Residents demand repair works of roads and drains in the neighbourhood.