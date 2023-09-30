Congested Poorna Market road to be widened

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the growing city traffic in view, road expansion works are being undertaken in Visakhapatnam, said Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari.

Laying a foundation stone for road widening works at Poorna Market here on Friday along with south constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, the Mayor said busy roads across the city would be widened.

As part of it, the foundation stone was laid for 60-feet road expansion works at Poorna Market. The stretch of 2.1 kms would be developed at a cost of Rs.12.5 crore, she added.

Further, Hari Venkata Kumari said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy declared the city as an executive capital and expansion of roads is necessary to reduce traffic blocks. She mentioned that the widening of the road is necessary as Poorna Market road has many commercial complexes. People have been facing a lot of difficulties due to lack of road expansion for several years in the region, the Mayor said.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Ganesh Kumar said the Chief Minister would develop Visakhapatnam on all fronts and infrastructure development is one among it.

Corporators K Appalaratnam, V Bhaskara Rao and Bipin Kumar Jain, Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam chairman Kollu Simhachalam, zonal commissioner Siva Prasad and SE Satyanarayana Raju were present.