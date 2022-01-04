Constable booked for cheating woman on pretext of marriage in Visakhapatnam

A case has been registered at the PM Palam police station against a constable who cheated on the pretext of marriage. The details given by the local CI Ravi Kumar are as follows. In February 2021, a 29-year-old woman working as the secretary of the Maharanipeta ward in Visakhapatnam got acquainted with Nimmakayala Naresh, a constable working at the Maharanipeta police station and got closer. Naresh often proposes to marry a young woman.



On April 23 last year, he took the girl to a room in the police quarters where he was staying and subdued her. The young woman became pregnant after being repeatedly assaulted. Later the accused aborted the pregnancy was through abortion pills. He used to ignore her when the young woman asked him to marry her.



The victim lodged a complaint with the PM Palam Police Station on Monday alleging injustice done to her by refusing to marry her. CI Ravi Kumar said that the case is being registered and investigated to this extent.