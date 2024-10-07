Cops solve 77 property offences in Sept

Visakhapatnam: The city police cracked 77 property offence cases in the month of September, informed City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi.

Briefing the media here on Sunday, the CP informed that the city police registered 105 property offence cases during the month and arrested 71 offenders involved in different crimes and recovered worth Rs 45.44 lakh property from the accused. Apart from the property, the city police recovered 272 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 40.8 lakh, the CP informed. 1204.06 Grams of gold ornaments, 943.43 Grams of silver ware, Rs 1.54 lakh cash, 25 two-wheelers, an auto rickshaw and a car were recovered.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP mentioned that special teams were formed for detection of property offences. The teams used technical methods, investigated the cases from different perspectives.

As part of preventive measures, the Commissioner mentioned that 335 CC cameras were installed across the city and 178 awareness meetings were held by the crime wing officers to create awareness among the public.